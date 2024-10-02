NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SFLR stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.