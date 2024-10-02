NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $81.49.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

