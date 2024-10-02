NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,369 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.