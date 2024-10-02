NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,795 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.68% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IOCT opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

