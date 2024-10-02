NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

