NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,644 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32.

