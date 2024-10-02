NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

