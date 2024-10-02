Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.69

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.69 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.34). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.20), with a volume of 5,012 shares changing hands.

Newmark Security Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,000.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

