Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Trading Up 56.1%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 56.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

