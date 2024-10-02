NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,775,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

