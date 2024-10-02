NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
