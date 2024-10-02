NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

NIKE Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE NKE traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,053,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,704,766. NIKE has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

