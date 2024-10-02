NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

NYSE:NKE opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

