NIO (NYSE:NIO) & Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) Head-To-Head Review

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIO and Fisker”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $63.52 billion 0.19 -$2.94 billion ($1.69) -4.25 Fisker $272.89 million 0.00 -$939.95 million ($2.22) 0.00

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NIO has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NIO and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 1 8 2 0 2.09 Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential downside of 16.78%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Fisker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -32.47% -104.61% -19.41% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Summary

NIO beats Fisker on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

