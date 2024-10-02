NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 2.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.88. 65,733,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 55,602,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.