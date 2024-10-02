Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

