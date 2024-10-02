Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.80. Noah shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 212,550 shares traded.

Noah Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $879.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Noah during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Noah by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

