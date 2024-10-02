North West (TSE:NWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.28

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$52.28 and last traded at C$52.20, with a volume of 37199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWC shares. CIBC increased their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get North West alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on North West

North West Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.43.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total value of C$178,847.16. In other North West news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.65, for a total value of C$154,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total transaction of C$178,847.16. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.