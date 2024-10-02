NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.80

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 379235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.88.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NWH.UN

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.