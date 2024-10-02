Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 20,854 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 4.78% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACES. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 434,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.