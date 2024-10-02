Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 911.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 138,342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 950,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $12,669,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

HTRB opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

