Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.