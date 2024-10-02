Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

