Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,830 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.82% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JMEE opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

