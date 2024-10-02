Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $66.59.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

