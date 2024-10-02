Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,887 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

