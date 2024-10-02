Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.82. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

