Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.43% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.