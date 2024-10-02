Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 135,195 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other news, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

