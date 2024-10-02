Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 41,719 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 239,665 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

