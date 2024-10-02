Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,808 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

