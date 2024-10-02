Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 821.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

PPH stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $717.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

