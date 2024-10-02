Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 42,753 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,753 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

