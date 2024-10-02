Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

