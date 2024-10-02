Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

