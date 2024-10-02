Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Up 10%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.93 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 62.93 ($0.84). 392,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 600,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.20 ($0.77).

Novacyt Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.45 million, a PE ratio of -148.87 and a beta of -1.86.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

