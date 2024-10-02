Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Novartis were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 33.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $6,006,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of NVS opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

