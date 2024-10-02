Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.79 and last traded at $116.01. 1,805,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,304,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.01.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

