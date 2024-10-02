Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $508,700.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $508,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $422,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. 301,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,233. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,222 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after buying an additional 1,379,266 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

