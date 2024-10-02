Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 64,974 shares traded.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.