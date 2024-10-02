Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 64,974 shares traded.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

