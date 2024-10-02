NuVista Energy (NVA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2024 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

9/27/2024 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

9/23/2024 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/16/2024 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVA stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 227,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,922. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$323.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.0234302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

