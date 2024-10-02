NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 1.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.75 and last traded at $118.25. 66,544,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 427,641,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,223,056,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,056,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,197,403 shares of company stock valued at $501,955,984. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

