Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:OPOF Free Report ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

