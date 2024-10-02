Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ OPOF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
