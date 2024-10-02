Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.25

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $19.50. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,907 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $96.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

