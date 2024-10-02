Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by NCP Inc.

NCP Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NCP Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 861,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,962,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,446,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,224.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 524,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 514,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,682,000 after purchasing an additional 346,811 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE OHI opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

