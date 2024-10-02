Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,623 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $4,692,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Get Our Latest Report on OHI

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.