ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 17,750 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $108,807.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,069,728 shares in the company, valued at $18,817,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sharat Sharan sold 37,965 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $236,142.30.

ON24 Stock Up 2.2 %

ONTF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 77,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.47. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 90,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON24

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.