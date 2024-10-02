Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

