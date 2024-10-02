One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 9250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
One Heritage Group Trading Down 33.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42.
One Heritage Group Company Profile
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
