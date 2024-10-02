OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in OneMain by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in OneMain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 251,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in OneMain by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OMF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Trading Down 2.9 %

OMF opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.